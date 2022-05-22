Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 22: Bitcoin drops marginally Most cryptocurrencies gained on May 22 as the global crypto market cap rose by 1.83 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 35.63 percent to $48.82 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 11.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.51 billion, which is 85.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read More here .[/body Crypto News Why Bill Gates does not buy cryptocurrencies [body] Microsoft’s billionaire co-founder Bill Gates has expressed doubts about cryptocurrencies on several occasions. During an “ask me anything” session on Reddit earlier this week, he explained why he did not buy them. The billionaire philanthropist said he preferred investing in “things that have valuable output”. Read more here.

Crypto Market How a trash-talking crypto bro caused a $40 billion crash Do Kwon, a trash-talking entrepreneur from South Korea, called the cryptocurrency he created in 2018 “my greatest invention.” In countless tweets and interviews, he trumpeted the world-changing potential of the currency, Luna, rallying a band of investors and supporters he proudly referred to as “Lunatics.” Read more here