Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 22: Bitcoin drops marginally
Most cryptocurrencies gained on May 22 as the global crypto market cap rose by 1.83 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 35.63 percent to $48.82 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 11.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.51 billion, which is 85.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read More here
Why Bill Gates does not buy cryptocurrencies [body] Microsoft’s billionaire co-founder Bill Gates has expressed doubts about cryptocurrencies on several occasions. During an “ask me anything” session on Reddit earlier this week, he explained why he did not buy them. The billionaire philanthropist said he preferred investing in “things that have valuable output”. Read more here.
How a trash-talking crypto bro caused a $40 billion crash
Do Kwon, a trash-talking entrepreneur from South Korea, called the cryptocurrency he created in 2018 “my greatest invention.” In countless tweets and interviews, he trumpeted the world-changing potential of the currency, Luna, rallying a band of investors and supporters he proudly referred to as “Lunatics.” Read more here
Has crash in stable coins slowed down sales in non-fungible tokens
Amidst the Terra LUNA crash, a steep selloff has been witnessed across the crypto market. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have also faced the brunt of broad selling pressure. On Saturday, NFTs rose in market cap, but sales volumes saw a downturn. As per CoinMarketCap data, the NFT collections market cap rose by 1.2% at nearly $10.98 billion in the last 24 hours. However, by sales volumes, it dived by over 10 percent to $29.93 million. Read more here
