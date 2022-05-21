English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Why Bill Gates does not buy cryptocurrencies

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has expressed disdain for cryptocurrencies on several occasions.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

    Microsoft’s billionaire co-founder Bill Gates has expressed doubts about cryptocurrencies on several occasions.

    During an “ask me anything” session on Reddit earlier this week, he explained why he did not buy them.

    The billionaire philanthropist said he preferred investing in “things that have valuable output”.

    “The value of companies is based on how they make great products,” he added. “The value of crypto is just what some other person decides someone else will pay for it so not adding to society like other investments.”

    Bill Gates had denounced cryptocurrencies in an interview to the Wall Street Journal in February.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The way cryptocurrency works today allows for certain criminal activities,” he had added. “It would be good to get rid of that.”

    Gates had also pointed to the volatility of cryptocurrencies in a CNBC interview. “Bitcoin can go up and down just based on the mania or whatever the views are, and I do not have a way of predicting how that will progress.”

    In another interview, he had highlighted that mere tweets from influential people, like Elon Musk, could impact the value of cryptocurrencies.

    “Elon has tons of money, and he’s very sophisticated, so I don’t worry that his Bitcoin will randomly go up or down,” he had told Bloomberg in February. “I do think people get brought into these manias who may not have as much money to spare, so I’m not bullish on Bitcoin. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #bitcoin #cryptocurrencies
    first published: May 21, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.