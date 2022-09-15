Top Cryptocurrency News on September 15: Ethereum Merge is finally here, Do Kwon faces arrest, NFTs and more

Market Buzz Ethereum Merge is finally here

The Ethereum network is about to get a lot more interesting. The impending Ethereum (ETH) Merge is a massive upgrade that will help the blockchain run efficiently while adding new features. And unlike last time, there’s no worrying about backward compatibility or frozen upgrades. Once the hard fork activates, it’s a clean break. But what does this all mean?

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon - who co-founded the company behind the Terra Luna and TerraUSD cryptocurrencies. Their spectacular collapse earlier this year spooked investors and saw the values of major tokens plummet.Prosecutors believe that Terraform Labs, which is registered in Singapore, had violated capital market rules.