Top Cryptocurrency News On October 18: Mastercard taps Paxos, Binance CEO lays out his management style, and more

Market Buzz Mastercard Taps Paxos to Launch Crypto Trading for Banks Read full here

Mastercard plans to announce a programme on Monday called Crypto Source that will make it easier for banks and other financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading. The programme will act as a “bridge” between crypto trading platform Paxos and banks, the company said. Mastercard will also take care of regulatory compliance and security, two sticking points for banks wanting to get involved in offering crypto trading services.

Big Story Binance CEO's management style Read details here

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, published a 6,000-word document on Thursday about his managing style. Binance employs thousands of staff members in engineering, marketing, business development, and other roles. One thing those employees won't hear much from Zhao? Compliments. "If you do something well, you may hear from others: 'good job, great work, etc.' Probably not so much from me," Zhao wrote. On the other hand, the CEO said he often confronts staff who make mistakes or handle a task badly.