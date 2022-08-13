Top cryptocurrency news on August 13: Bitcoin, ethereum inch higher; OpenSea changes NFT policy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 18.36 lakh

Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on August 13. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a 2.50 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours climbed to $65.79 billion, a 21.45 percent decline. The total volume in DeFi reached $6.99 billion, 10.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins stood at $60.45 billion, which is 91.88 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin was Rs 18.36 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.01 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story Tornado cash ethereum token down over 50% after sanctions

In the week following the sanctioning of the Tornado Cash website by the US treasury department’s office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the price of the token underpinning the system is down 56 percent, starting the week at a high of $31.56 and ending the week at a low of $13.09, according to CoinMarketCap. Launched in 2019, Tornado Cash is a blockchain protocol for sending and receiving anonymous transactions by mixing ethereum tokens with a pool of other tokens, anonymising the user. Read details here

