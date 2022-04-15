Top Cryptocurrency News on April 15: The biggest moves in cryptos, exchanges, policy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum edge lower; Dogecoin bucks trend

Among major cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped over 2.4 percent to Rs 31,80,499 while Ethereum declined 2 percent to Rs 2,41,021.9. On the other hand, Dogecoin gained 2 percent at Rs 11.34 while Tether added 0.44 percent at Rs 79.49. Market dominance of Bitcoin, world’s largest cryptocurrency, declined 0.22 percent to 40.75 percent over the last day. Read full here.

Big Story North Korean hackers steal over $600 million in cryptocurrency

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) blamed North Korean government-linked hackers on April 14 for stealing more than $600 million in bitcoin from a video game company last month, the latest in a run of brazen cyber heists linked to Pyongyang. Read details here.

Crypto fraud Crypto fraudsters have 'special place in hell': Kraken MD for Europe

Curtis Ting worked with the FBI for eight years before joining Kraken as managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He was referring to a recent Money Box exposé in which Graeme Stagg, 77, had over 800,000 pounds taken from him. "Frankly there's a special place in hell reserved for scammers and fraudsters who try to rob the vulnerable and the elderly," he said. Take a look.

NFT Space MuskMelon to enter NFT, gaming segment

MuskMelon, a Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum-based utility token, will soon join the non-fungible token (NFT) and gaming markets. A total of 10 billion tokens will be sold. Initially, 5 billion tokens will be issued at a price of $0.05 each. It will be available for purchase on Bitmart and XT. Read more here.

