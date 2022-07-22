Top Cryptocurrency News July 22: Bitcoin hovers around Rs 18 lakh, ex-Coinbase manager charged in insider trading case, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin hovers at Rs 18 lakh

The global crypto market cap increased 1.89 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 19.36 percent to $76.17 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 8.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $$68.91 billion, which is 90.47% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.98 lakh, with a dominance of 42.04 percent. This is a 0.64 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

The global crypto market cap increased 1.89 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 19.36 percent to $76.17 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 8.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $$68.91 billion, which is 90.47% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.98 lakh, with a dominance of 42.04 percent. This is a 0.64 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story US charges ex-Coinbase manager in first crypto insider trading case

A former product manager at Coinbase Global and two others have been charged with wire fraud in the first insider trading case involving the cryptocurrency, U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday. Ishan Wahi, the product manager at the cryptocurrency exchange, and his brother Nikhil Wahi were arrested in Seattle on Thursday. They and a third defendant, their friend Sameer Ramani, who remains at large, also face cvil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Read details here

A former product manager at Coinbase Global and two others have been charged with wire fraud in the first insider trading case involving the cryptocurrency, U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday. Ishan Wahi, the product manager at the cryptocurrency exchange, and his brother Nikhil Wahi were arrested in Seattle on Thursday. They and a third defendant, their friend Sameer Ramani, who remains at large, also face cvil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.