Snickers maker Mars teams up with NFT brand KINGSHIP to create limited edition M&M's

Moneycontrol News
Aug 25, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

4000 boxes of M&M's candies will depict avatars by KINGSHIP as NFT-printed

Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

Confectionary giant Mars, which is maker of M&M's, Snickers, Mars Bars, Milky Way Bars, Twix and more, has joined hands with Metaverse brand KINGSHIP to create a limited edition box of M&M's featuring content from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Around 4,000 boxes of M&M's candies will depict avatars by KINGSHIP as NFT-printed. The boxes will be split into two tiers, depending on their rarity, as reported by the Cointelegraph.

The regular tier comes in 3,900 brown celebratory gift boxes, while the 100 "gold" edition boxes are wrapped in gold and white foil, and have the KINGSHIP member's apes printed on the M&M'S, the report added.

KINGSHIP consists of three Bored Apes NFTs and one Mutant Ape NFT.

Around 6,000 candy gift jars are also up for sale from today on M&M's website.

 

TAGS: #cryptocurrency #Mars #NFT #Snickers
first published: Aug 25, 2022 01:27 pm
