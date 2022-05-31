Shiba Inu founder deletes all tweets, blogs

The founder of meme coin Shiba Inu, who goes under the pseudonym Ryoshi, has wiped the Twitter handle clean of all tweets and deleted the cryptocurrency’s blog posts, including the first one- ‘All Hail the Shiba’.

Shiba Inu’s founder goes by the name Ryoshi, but very little else is known about the cryptocurrency creator. Similar to the founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, they remain anonymous.

SHIB was first created in August 2020 as a decentralised meme token. After its creation, Ryoshi gave 50 percent of all SHIB to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin has since donated his collection of SHIB, alongside burning 410 trillion SHIB in the process.

Ryoshi also created LEASH ― another cryptocurrency within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens,” Ryoshi stated on Medium.

Another post read, “Every Shibarmy is Ryoshi. It does not represent someone, but the glory of Shibarmy!.”

All the four SHIB blogs have also been deleted on the Medium platform.

The Twitter profile picture of Ryoshi has been changed to Buddhist Jetsun Milarepa, a famous Tibetan poet, and yogi. Also, the header picture on the Twitter handle has been changed to ‘half moon’ above the cloud.

The SHIB founder’s bio previously read, “SHIB and LEASH Founder. We Do it for teh ppl.” The Twitter bio is now empty as he deleted the old bio, along with tweets and blogs.

Meanwhile, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published a blog, reiterating Ryoshi’s commitment to take the project forward.

“The ethos of Ryoshi to remain anonymous and have no input on the direction of Shib makes our mythos even more mystic and impressive. We’ve built from nothing, never paid an exchange for a listing, and revolutionised “meme” tokens by growing exponentially,” the blog stated.

“Shib, Leash, Bone, Treat, ShibaSwap, Shi, Shibarium. Note also the concept of LOCAL Shib areas (meetups) such as we see in ShibaZone, and eventually Shibacon. To me, these latter two aspects are part of our growth, and all of our other projects support or utilise one or more of the above,” it added.