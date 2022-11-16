 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried facing possible trip to US for questioning

Bloomberg
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

The conversations between law-enforcement officials in the two countries have intensified in recent days as they probe his role in the implosion of cryptocurrency firm FTX.

American and Bahamian authorities have been discussing the possibility of bringing Sam Bankman-Fried to the US for questioning, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The conversations between law-enforcement officials in the two countries have intensified in recent days as they probe his role in the implosion of cryptocurrency firm FTX. Bankman-Fried has been cooperating with Bahamian authorities, said one of the people, who like the others asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A lawyer for Bankman-Fried didn’t respond to a request for comment, nor did the Royal Bahamas Police’s financial crimes unit.

Representatives for the US Justice Department in Washington and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which is investigating FTX’s collapse, declined to comment.

No one has been placed under arrest or taken into custody in relation to the matter, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Since FTX began its tailspin last week, prosecutors and regulators in the US and the Bahamas have opened probes. Bahamian police interviewed Bankman-Fried on Saturday.