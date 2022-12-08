 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Rahul Pagidipati returns as CEO of ZebPay after Avinash Shekhar steps down

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

Shekhar will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space.

Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay

Crypto asset exchange ZebPay on December 8 announced that Rahul Pagidipati will be back as the in-charge and chief executive of the exchange from December 1 as Avinash Shekhar quits to launch his own Web3 start-up.

Pagidipati will now be spearheading operations and working with the current leadership to grow new lines of business.

This development was first reported by Moneycontrol on September 24.

Along with Pagidipati, Dr Devaiah Pagidipati, current board member and founder of NAADAM (National Association for Advancement of Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities) too will be joining the company to advise on new ZebPay unit focused on service to governments and NGOs.

Pagidipati first became the CEO of ZebPay in January 2020, when he acquired majority ownership from the three co-founders. In June 2021, ZebPay announced that Pagidipati and Shekhar would share responsibilities as co-CEOs.

Shekhar’s responsibility was to focus on increasing ZebPay’s market share in India as well as growing the company’s revenue, while Pagidipati led international growth and strategy. In December last year, Shekhar took over as the CEO, and Pagidipati remained the chairman, with the in-house title of Un-CEO.