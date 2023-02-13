 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India discussing with G-20 nations development of SoP for regulating crypto assets: Sitharaman

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said India is discussing with the G-20 member countries the need to develop a standard operating protocol (SoP) for regulating crypto assets.

She said crypto assets and web3 are relatively new and evolving sectors, and require significant international collaboration for any specific legislation on these sectors to be fully effective.

Sitharaman said crypto mining, assets or transactions are completely driven by technology and a standalone country's effort in controlling and regulating it is not going to be effective.

"In the G20, we're raising it and having detailed discussions with members so that a standard operating protocol emerges which results in a coherent, comprehensive approach where all countries work together in bringing some regulation," the minister said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.