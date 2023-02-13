 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt engaging with G-20 countries to build international coordination on crypto assets policy: MoS for finance

Feb 13, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

In a separate response, FM Sitharaman said that the government has undertaken necessary consultations with stakeholders from time to time on crypto assets

The government is engaging with G-20 countries to build international coordination on policy approach to crypto assets, Minister of State of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said in a parliamentary response.

According to the response, since crypto assets are borderless they require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage.  It notes that any law for regulation or banning (crypto assets) can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.

Finance minister lists out measures to regulate crypto, Web3

In a separate response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has released the National Strategy on Blockchain, which provides strategies and recommendations for the Indian Blockchain ecosystem to use the benefits of the emerging technology by focusing on technological and administrative aspects.