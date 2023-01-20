 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genesis, a crypto lending firm, files for bankruptcy

New York Times
Jan 20, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

Genesis’ bankruptcy filing makes it the fourth major crypto lender to fail since last spring, when a downturn in the digital asset market sent prices plunging.

In November, Genesis said it was freezing withdrawals, citing “market turmoil” caused by the bankruptcy of Bankman-Fried’s business. (Representative Image)

Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy late Thursday, the latest crypto company to do so after the collapse of FTX, the exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.

A year ago, Genesis and a group of other large lending firms drew millions of customers with the promise that they could deposit their crypto holdings and earn sky-high returns. But Genesis’ bankruptcy filing makes it the fourth major crypto lender to fail since last spring, when a downturn in the digital asset market sent prices plunging. Other major lenders that have gone out of business include Celsius Network and Voyager Digital, whose customers lost billions of dollars in deposits.

Genesis survived for longer but suffered in the fallout from FTX’s implosion. In November, the company said it was freezing withdrawals, citing “market turmoil” caused by the bankruptcy of Bankman-Fried’s business.

The firm’s filing in bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York covered three entities — Genesis Global Holdco and two of its subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital and Genesis Asia Pacific.

Genesis is a subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group, the crypto conglomerate founded by Barry Silbert in 2015. Silbert’s management and the troubles at Genesis have recently brought him into conflict with two other prominent crypto executives, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who run the exchange Gemini.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Genesis with offering unregistered securities in a partnership with Gemini. Gary Gensler, the SEC chair, said at the time that Genesis and Gemini had bypassed “disclosure requirements designed to protect investors.”