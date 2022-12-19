 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTX Contagion: Will Binance give in to pressure from a market slump?

Murtuza Merchant
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Despite having the highest trading volume of any cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance is not immune to the structural dangers brought on by FTX's downfall

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once ranked third in the world for trading volume among cryptocurrency exchanges, teetered on the verge of bankruptcy for a few days before founder Sam Bankman-Fried declared it bankrupt.

The fallout of Bankman-Fried’s dubious activities at sibling company Alameda Research, which involved crypto coins taken from FTX’s books, sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency community.

The incident made it clear that centralised exchanges (CEXs), despite how they present themselves to the crypto community, have unlimited control over the digital assets of their customers while keeping their own business practices a secret.

With investor confidence in the crypto ecosystem deteriorating at an alarming rate, the collapse of FTX has set off a domino effect that threatens to bring down even well-established crypto enterprises.

Why not use the other crypto industry mascot?