Failed crypto exchange FTX has recovered over $5 billion, attorney says

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

The $5 billion recovered does not include assets seized by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, where Sam Bankman-Fried was located, said Andy Dietderich, an attorney for FTX.

The company, which was valued a year ago at $32 billion, filed for bankruptcy in November (Representative image: Reuters)

Crypto exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion but the extent of customer losses in its collapse is still unknown, an attorney for the bankrupt company founded by Sam Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday.

The company, which was valued a year ago at $32 billion, filed for bankruptcy in November and U.S. prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of orchestrating an ”epic” fraud that may have cost investors, customers and lenders billions of dollars.

”We have located over $5 billion of cash, liquid cryptocurrency and liquid investment securities,” Andy Dietderich, an attorney for FTX, told a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware at the start of Wednesday’s hearing.

Dietderich also said that the company plans to sell non-strategic investments that had a book value of $4.6 billion.

However, Dietderich said the legal team is still working to create accurate internal records and the actual customer shortfall remains unknown. The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission has estimated missing customer at more than $8 billion.