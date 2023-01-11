FTX spent $7 million on food in just 9 months, court documents reveal

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX, in the Bahamas. (Image: Bloomberg)

FTX spent nearly $7 million on food in just nine months, bankruptcy court documents reviewed by Insider reveal.

Between January to September 2022, the crypto exchange firm spent $15.4 million on luxury hotels and accommodation, and a further $6.9 million on “meals and entertainment.”

FTX collapsed into bankruptcy in November and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with fraud by U.S. prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried rode a boom in the value of bitcoin and other digital assets to build a net worth of an estimated $26 billion and become an influential political donor in the United States.

But FTX collapsed in early November after a wave of withdrawals and declared bankruptcy on November 11, wiping out Bankman-Fried's fortune.

Bankman-Fried, once the golden boy of the crypto world, was extradited last month from the Bahamas, where he lived and where the exchange was based.

Prosecutors have pointed out that the crypto exchange's Bahamian company, FTX Digital Markets, spent lavishly while generating no revenue.

Among the things it spent on was the Albany Hotel, where Bankman-Fried lived in a luxurious penthouse. The hotel received around $5.8 million from FTX.

Another $3.6 million went to the Grand Hyatt, a 4-star hotel. Catering at the Hyatt cost FTX a staggering $1.4 million, the documents reviewed by Insider show.

(With inputs from AP)