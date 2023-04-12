 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ethereum upgrade to unlock over $30 billion in crypto tokens

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Known as Shapella, the latest upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain will enable investors to redeem an offshoot of ether tokens that they have deposited in return for interest on the blockchain network over the past three years.

The changes will likely lead to heightened volatility for ether, investors have predicted.

The software that underpins the second-biggest crypto coin ether is due for a software upgrade on Wednesday that will give investors access to more than $30 billion of the digital tokens.

Such so-called ”staked ether” tokens currently account for about 15% of all ether tokens, according to data firm Dune Analytics, and are worth some $31 billion.

The upgrade is due for around 2230 GMT, according to a tweet by Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation, a body that speaks for the Ethereum network.