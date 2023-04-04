 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dogecoin jumps over 30% as Elon Musk incorporates its logo on Twitter

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

The 'doge' meme, which was initially created as a joke in 2013 was observed by Twitter users on the web version of the platform

Elon Musk

The value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged over 30% on April 4 after Twitter CEO Elon Musk replaced the blue bird logo on his company's website with the logo of Shiba Inu, which is the mascot of the digital currency.

The Doge meme logo, which was initially created as a joke in 2013 was observed by Twitter users on the web version of the platform. There was no change on Twitter's mobile app.

Also read: Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

Elon Musk asked a US judge on April 1 to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.