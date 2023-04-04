Dogecoin jumps over 30% as Elon Musk incorporates its logo on Twitter

The value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged over 30% on April 4 after Twitter CEO Elon Musk replaced the blue bird logo on his company's website with the logo of Shiba Inu, which is the mascot of the digital currency.

The Doge meme logo, which was initially created as a joke in 2013 was observed by Twitter users on the web version of the platform. There was no change on Twitter's mobile app.

Elon Musk asked a US judge on April 1 to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a "fanciful work of fiction" over Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets" about Dogecoin. The lawyers said the investors never explained how Musk intended to defraud anyone or what risks he concealed, and that his statements such as "Dogecoin Rulz" and "no highs, no lows, only Doge" were too vague to support a fraud claim.

