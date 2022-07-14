Delays in INR withdrawals on Bitbns, users flag issues on social media

After several users complained of delays in INR withdrawals from crypto Bitbns, the cryptocurrency exchange on July 14 said in a notification on its website that the payment delays were due to issues from "relevant authorities".

"INR withdrawals are delayed due to some issues from relevant authorities. We are working closely with them to fix it at the earliest. Requesting patience from the community during this hard time,” the company said on its website.

This comes days after several users flagged issues with withdrawals on social media. Over the last few months, top cryto exchanges in India have lost nearly 75 percent of their crypto trading volumes.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​