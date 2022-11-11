Cryptocurrency roundup for November 11: SEC launches probe against FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto Lender BlockFi halts withdrawals, Binance reveals proof of reserves and more

Big Story SEC probing if Sam Bankman-Fried violated securities laws

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Sam Bankman-Fried for possible securities law violations as the regulator's investigation into his failing FTX crypto enterprise continues. The SEC is already looking into FTX, the US platform, and Bankman-trading Fried's firm Alameda Research. Additionally, the US Justice Department is investigating the matter. The SEC is investigating Bankman-role Fried's recent actions that contributed to the liquidity problem at FTX.com, one of the biggest exchanges in the world. Details here.

Liquidity Crunch FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried breaks silence, says winding down Alameda Research

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday said he was winding down the cryptocurrency exchange’s sister firm Alameda Research and that he would spend the rest of the week raising liquidity for the beleaguered exchange. Bankman-Fried claimed Alameda Research was not doing any of the” weird things that I see on Twitter” and that one way or another, soon they won't be trading on FTX anymore. The CEO said every penny of the existing collateral will go straight to the users, unless or until they have been done right. After that, investors—old and new—and employees who have fought for what's right for their career, and who weren't responsible for any of the “fuck ups."

Under Scrutiny Tether Freezes $46M in USDT Owned By FTX in Response to a Request from Law Enforcement

At the request of law enforcement agencies, Tether has frozen USDT worth $46 million that was held by the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to on-chain statistics, Tether has frozen a wallet address on the Tron network holding 46,360,701 USDT ($46.3 million). This address is reportedly owned by FTX. A Tether executive was cited as saying, "We are starting to receive requests from LE to temporarily freeze assets while an investigation occurs." Full story here

Proof Of Reserve Binance publishes wallet addresses and activities Following Commitment To Reveal Proof Of Reserve

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday released a “proof of assets” page, that details the on-on-chain activities of its hot and cold wallet addresses, two days after the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that his company will initiate the process of providing proof of reserves, to ensure complete transparency. The company stated that as part of Binance’s ongoing commitment to transparency and fostering trust in the ecosystem, it was sharing details of its hot and cold wallet addresses. This is a starting point while we work to create a Merkle tree POF that we will share with the community in the next few weeks,” the company stated. Details here

Risky Bets FTX Used Customer Funds To Fund Risky Bets, Leading To Its Downfall: Report

. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX used customer assets worth billions of dollars to support risky trading bets by its sister trading firm, Alameda Research, which ultimately led to the exchange's collapse, according to a report. Quoting an anonymous source, a Wall Street Journal report states that FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried, last Monday, disclosed to an investor that Alameda Research owes FTX $10 billion and that the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange lent its sister firm users funds for risky trading purposes. The source quoted Bankman-Fried terming this decision as a “poor judgment call.” Full story here

EthereumMax Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr may win lawsuit for endorsing EthereumMax

After a court tentatively dismissed the case, reality TV star Kim Kardashian appears to be winning an investor lawsuit against her and other celebrities over their sponsorship of the cryptocurrency EthereumMax (EMAX). In a January complaint, Kardashian was named along with former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce as those who hyped EMAX tokens to get investors to pay more for them. In order to settle accusations connected to her promotion of EMAX, in which she had not disclosed receiving a $250,000 payment, Kardashian paid the SEC $1.26 million last month.

Proof Of Reserves Crypto Exchanges Line Up To Provide Proof Of Reserves

At least nine cryptocurrency exchanges have come forward to provide proof of fund reserves as the market remains rattled amid insolvency fears after the collapse of FTT, the native token of FTX. Nine exchanges, including Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, Poloniex, Bitget, Huobi, OKX, Deribit, and Bybit — have independently announced that they will publish their Merkle tree reserve certificates in order to promote transparency over the previous 24 hours. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Tuesday urged exchanges to "do Merkle-tree proof-of-reserves," as he announced that his crypto exchange will start the process soon to ensure transparency among investors. More here