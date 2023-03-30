Cryptocurrency roundup for March 30: BitKeep compensates users affected by hack, Safemoon token loses $9 million, Abu Dhabi Investment Arm to acquire FTX's assets and more

Big Story BitKeep Compensates Users Affected by $8 Million Hack, Rebrands to Bitget Wallet

> The multichain wallet reimbursed 11,090 wallets affected by the incident as of March 29, and its customer service channels remain open to processing several “irregular” claims and appeals.

> BitKeep also revealed that it would rebrand to Bitget Wallet after receiving a $30 million investment from the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.

On March 29, BitKeep announced that it had fully compensated users affected by the 7.2.9. Android Package Kit (APK) exploit that resulted in an estimated $8 million loss of funds from users who downloaded the malware.

Binance Bitcoin Rebounds with a Bang in 2023, Surging by 72% and Marking its Best Quarterly Gain in Two Years

> The cryptocurrency has risen by almost 72%, hitting $28,500, and has a market value of $542 billion.

> This rally comes after some experts speculated that Bitcoin could fall as low as $12,000 this quarter, given its 76% decline in valuation since November 2021.

> Bitcoin's resurgence has surpassed that of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, Ether, which is on track for a 50% quarterly gain, as well as gold, which added over 7%, and Nasdaq, which rallied 15%.

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged in the first quarter of 2023, experiencing its best quarterly gain in two years, according to CoinDesk data.

Safemoon Safemoon Token Liquidity Pool Drained $9 Million in Smart Contract Attack

> The attack was reportedly carried out by manipulating a faulty feature on the token's smart contracts.

> According to blockchain data, the attackers exchanged several tokens in a single transaction, ultimately stealing billions of Safemoon's SFM tokens locked in the LP.

> As a result, the value of SFM tokens plummeted over 40% in early Asian hours before slightly recovering.

> Safemoon is known for its unique features, including fee reflection, LP acquisition, token burn, and growth fund, which contributed to its success during the 2021 bull market.

Safemoon, a decentralized finance (DeFi) token, suffered a massive blow on Wednesday when attackers drained its liquidity pool of nearly $9 million worth of tokens.

FTX FTX's Asset Sale to Abu Dhabi Approved for $45 Million by Delaware Bankruptcy Judge

> The sale to Al Nawwar Investments RSC Limited satisfies the restrictions set by US bankruptcy law, said Judge John Dorsey, in response to FTX's request for a declaration on March 8.

> The bankrupt crypto exchange has also asked for a delay on the sale of its stock-clearing business, Embed, which was intended to generate funds for outstanding creditors.

> The hearing, originally set for Feb. 27, has been postponed indefinitely without explanation.

According to a court filing on Tuesday, a Delaware bankruptcy judge has given the go-ahead for Abu Dhabi's investment arm to acquire FTX's assets in Sequoia Capital Fund for $45 million.

Voyager Voyager Digital Begins Cashing Out $610M Worth of USDC Flushed into Bankrupt Crypto Lender’s Coffers

> The bankrupt crypto lender had received $610 million worth of USDC last month, of which Voyager has now sent $150 million dollars to Circle to eventually redeem for US dollars, according to on-chain analytics service Lookonchain.

> Voyager's holdings of altcoins such as Shiba Inu and Ethereum are still significant, although it has been selling its assets since February.

Voyager Digital has reportedly started cashing out US dollars from the sale of Shiba Inu, Ether, and the Voyager Token.

US SEC US SEC Chair to Testify on Digital Assets in House Oversight Hearing

> Chairman of the Financial Services Committee, Representative Patrick McHenry, confirmed Gensler’s appearance in a recent interview, stating that this will be the first oversight hearing with the SEC.

> McHenry also noted that the committee holds significant control over the SEC and will be discussing “laying down a regulatory sphere for digital assets”.

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is set to appear before the House Financial Services Committee on April 18th to face questions regarding his approach to rule-making and digital assets.

Upbit Upbit Exchange Withdraws 20 Million XRP, Causes Surge in Trading Volume

> While 19 million XRP were transferred elsewhere, 4 million XRP were returned to Upbit. This move comes as XRP prices surged, breaking the 768 KRW per token mark and posting a 27.4% increase in three days.

> XRP continues to hold the top spot in trading volume on Upbit, accounting for a 35% share of the $1.93 billion total.

South Korean exchange Upbit withdrew 20 million XRP worth $11.4 million, which was then redirected to various addresses.

MetaMask MetaMask Warns Users of Dangerous Airdrop Rumors

> Reports of the AirDrop have been circulating on Twitter, with some users falling for the scam.

> Crypto influencers have published guides on how to participate in the AirDrop, leading to an increase in activity on MetaMask.

MetaMask, a popular Web3 wallet provider, has issued a warning to its users about rumors circulating on social media regarding an imminent AirDrop.

Lido Lido to End Staking Program on Polkadot and Kusama blockchains

> MixBytes cited several reasons for stopping the service, including adoption and growth not meeting "business case expectations to sustain investment" and "challenged macroeconomic factors and adjacent lack of liquidity in Polkadot's DeFi ecosystem undermining the value proposition of liquid staking."

> Lido is a liquid staking protocol that allows users to use staked ether (stETH) on other protocols and blockchains while reaping the staking rewards.

Decentralized finance staking service Lido (LDO) announced that it will end its staking program on the Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) blockchains on August 1, as stated by a recent blog post by the pseudonymous Lido developer MixBytes.

Fetch.ai AI Blockchain Platform Fetch.ai Secures $40M Investment from DWF Labs

> The investment will be used to grow Fetch.ai’s ecosystem, particularly in Asia. The blockchain platform aims to use artificial intelligence to automate tasks.

> DWF Labs, a web3 investment firm based in Asia, will also provide support in building developer communities to aid in launching new applications.

Fetch.ai has secured $40 million in new funding from DWF Labs. The funding is a combination of equity and Fetch.ai (FET) tokens at a combined valuation of approximately $250 million.