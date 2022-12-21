Cryptocurrency roundup for December 21: BlockFi seeks Court permission to return user assets, Trump NFTs lose sheen, and more

Big Story Crypto Lender BlockFi Seeks To Return Frozen Assets To Wallet Users

Defunct cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi has filed a motion asking a bankruptcy court in the United States to grant permission for its users to withdraw digital assets that are currently locked up in its wallets. The lender requested permission from the bankruptcy court to recognize client withdrawals from wallet accounts that have been suspended on the platform since Nov. 10 in a motion submitted on Dec. 19 to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey. Additionally, approval is sought in court proceedings so that the user interface can be updated to accurately display transactions following the platform's stop.

FTX Collapse FTX Considering Using Legal Avenues To Recover Payments And Contributions By Former Executives

Newsmakers FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Consents To Being Extradited To The US: Report

Disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to his extradition to the United States, where federal prosecutors have charged him with eight fraud and conspiracy charges. Bankman-Fried is being represented by Jerone Roberts in the Bahamas, who on Monday afternoon announced that his client “has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America.” Roberts stated that Bankman-Fried's upcoming court appearance would be to conclude the extradition process, according to an interview with a local journalist. Apparently, Bankman-Fried will return to the court sometime on Tuesday, according to a Fox Hill jail spokesperson.

Binance Binance Acquires Indonesia-Based Crypto Exchange Tokyocrypto

In an apparent bid to expand its footprint in the Asian sub-continent, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has completed the acquisition of the Indonesian exchange Tokocrypto. Following the resignation of Pang Xue Kai, the exchange's co-founder, Binance revealed that it had acquired a controlling stake in Tokocrypto and that it had appointed a new CEO. “Tokocrypto came from our brainchild more than four years ago. I am very proud to see every growth, slogan, and contribution the company has made to advance Indonesia's digital economy,” Xue Kai said. “This decision was made after careful consideration. We decided that the best step for Tokocrypto going forward is to utilize Binance's capabilities to build a further physical trading platform for crypto assets,” he added.

NFT Buzz Music Icon Lee Brice Partners With Selfie.Live App To Engage With Fans And Create NFTs

Selfie.Live, the mobile app that enables fans to upload selfies with celebrities and receive a digitally signed photo as an NFT, has partnered with country music star Lee Brice to create special fan memories while on tour. The app, which is available on iOS and Google Play, allows fans to upload Lee Brice or concert selfies while the entertainer can digitally autograph photos from anywhere using the entertainer version of the app. In a recent development, the app helped connect Lee Brice to the Santa Claus Uber driver who inspired his Christmas hit song "Santa Claus Was My Uber Driver."

FTX Recovery FTX Has Over $1B In Cash, Creditors Informed

FTX management is attempting to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts in an effort to salvage the position of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, according to information provided to creditors on Tuesday. The company's new management, which took control when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quit on Nov. 11, is said to have identified assets worth more than $1 billion at a procedural hearing on Tuesday. The exchange has yet to consolidate the approximately $720 million in cash assets that the company is located in U.S. banking institutions that are permitted to hold money by the U.S. Department of Justice.