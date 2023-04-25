Cryptocurrency roundup for April 25: Do Kwon requests dismissal of SEC fraud charges citing lack of personal jurisdiction, Why Tiger Global's Investment in Crypto Startups is Tanking, and more

Big Story Founder of defunct crypto issuer seeks dismissal of SEC charges for lack of jurisdiction According to court filings from Friday, lawyers for Do Kwon, founder of the defunct crypto issuer Terraform Labs, have requested a U.S. court to dismiss charges brought against him by the SEC, citing lack of jurisdiction among other reasons. > Kwon has been on the run since the collapse of his crypto enterprise in May 2022 and was recently arrested in Montenegro for attempting to travel with falsified documents. > The SEC charged him with securities fraud following his arrest. > In the supporting document for the motion to dismiss the charges, Kwon's representatives argue that the SEC failed to prove "personal jurisdiction" as the products referenced by the regulator were "available to the world and not directed at U.S. persons." More here.

Broader Strategy RBZ Plans to Introduce Gold-Backed Digital Currency for Zimbabwean Currency Stability The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) plans to introduce a digital currency backed by gold reserves held at the central bank. > This move is part of a broader strategy to stabilize the Zimbabwean currency, with the goal of anchoring the Zimbabwe dollar to the country's gold reserves. > The digital currency will be available for use as legal tender within the country, and those holding small amounts of Zimbabwe dollars can exchange their money for digital gold tokens to hedge against exchange rate volatility. > RBZ Governor Dr. John Mangudya explained that the introduction of digital gold tokens will complement the release of more Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins onto the market. Details here.

Hit Hard Tiger Global's Crypto Bets Take a Hit: $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Sees 20% Loss Tiger Global Management, a well-known tech investor, has been hit hard by losses from its bets on blue-chip crypto businesses. > According to private documents cited by The Information, the firm's $12.7 billion venture fund produced a paper loss of 20% as of December 2022. > This was largely due to half a dozen major crypto startups that contributed to the loss, including investments in FTX, OpenSea, Yuga Labs, MoonPay, Helium, and Worldcoin. > The investment in OpenSea, for example, dropped from $126.8 million to $30.2 million. > These losses come after Tiger's flagship hedge fund reported losses of 54.7% for the year in November 2022, and the value of its private funds was marked down by an average of 33% in 2022. Full report here.

Market Update Bitcoin and Crypto Market Plunge: Futures Traders Lose $650 Million Last week, traders holding long positions in futures suffered significant losses due to falling crypto prices. > According to The Block, around $650 million in longs were liquidated across derivatives exchanges since April 17, with Binance and OKX seeing the most significant volume at $234 million and $197 million, respectively. > Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, fell consistently throughout the week, with a 9.2% drop to around $27,300, while other cryptocurrencies like Ether, XRP, and MATIC also experienced a plunge. > The sell-off began on Tuesday and has been linked to a lack of liquidity and a large sell order on Binance. Details here.

Annual Summmit Growing the BRICS: Upcoming Cape Town Summit to Address Potential Expansion As the BRICS coalition of nations prepares for its upcoming annual summit in South Africa, 19 countries have shown interest in becoming members of the group. > The bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plans to convene in Cape Town from June 2-3 to address the potential expansion, according to South Africa's Ambassador to the group, Anil Sooklal. > Sooklal mentioned in a recent interview that the topic of discussion would revolve around "the expansion of BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen." > He added that "thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day." Details here.

Milstones Ahead Bitcoin Outperformance Amid Banking Sector Stress: Analyst Predicts $100,000 Milestone According to a note published by Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick, the current stress in the traditional banking sector is favorable for Bitcoin's outperformance, leading to a potential for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024. >Kendrick also believes that BTC's share of total digital assets market cap could move into the 50-60% range in the next few months from around 45% currently. >The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other mid-tier US lenders has solidified the case for Bitcoin as a "decentralized, trustless and scarce digital asset," he added. > Kendrick attributed the recent increase in Bitcoin's price from below $20,000 to above $30,000 to the associated price jump, which has dramatically increased the profitability of Bitcoin mining companies. Full report here.

Cryptocurrency Crackdown Chamath Palihapitiya on SEC Regulations and the Future of Crypto Cryptocurrencies are facing tough times in America due to regulators' aggressive approach to the industry, according to tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya. > The tech guru cited Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler's strict stance on cryptocurrency trading platforms following the banking crisis as a key factor in crypto's decline. > The SEC has been actively enforcing regulations and has charged several crypto firms for allegedly selling unregistered securities, including Bittrex and Coinbase. > Palihapitiya noted that these companies had "pushed the boundaries" more than other startup sectors and are now "paying the price" for it. > Palihapitiya, who previously predicted that Bitcoin would climb to $200,000 and had called it the new gold, now has a more cautious view on cryptocurrencies. Continue here.

Cyber-espionage US Treasury Sanctions North Korean Individuals Linked to Lazarus Group The United States Treasury Department's sanctioning authority has imposed restrictions on three individuals from North Korea for their involvement with the Lazarus Group, a notorious North Korean cyber-espionage team held responsible for numerous cryptocurrency thefts. > US officials claim that the proceeds from these thefts are utilized to finance the nation's weapons program. > Two of the sanctioned individuals, Cheng Hung Man and Wu Huihui, have been identified as over-the-counter (OTC) traders who enabled cryptocurrency transactions on behalf of the Lazarus Group. > In addition, Sim Hyon Sop has been implicated in providing other forms of financial assistance. The Treasury's investigation linked several Bitcoin addresses to Wu, while associating an ether, arbitrum, and Binance chain address with Sim. Continue here.