Cryptocurrency roundup for April 13: Hong Kong’s ZA Bank, Blockchain gaming investments soar, Binance CEO's take on crypto regulations & more

Big Story ZA Bank's Crypto Expansion: Pioneering Digital Asset Services in Hong Kong



> Co-founded by Chinese tycoon Ou Yaping, among others, the bank plans to facilitate token-to-fiat currency exchanges through licensed platforms, according to CEO Ronald Iu in a recent interview.

> By acting as a settlement bank, ZA Bank will enable customers to withdraw funds in Hong Kong, China, and US currencies after depositing crypto tokens on exchanges.

Blockchain & Meta Q1 2023 Sees 12.95% Surge in Blockchain Gaming and Metaverse Investments, Reaching $739 million

In Q1 2023, the blockchain gaming and metaverse sectors experienced a significant surge in investments, with a 12.95% increase bringing the total to $739 million, according to the latest DappRadar x BGA Games Report.

> Although daily unique active wallets decreased by 8.58% during the same period, blockchain gaming's overall dominance in the dapp industry rose to 45.60%, up from 42.87% in Q4 2022.

> Polygon, a blockchain previously known for its DeFi dapps, has emerged as a major player in the blockchain gaming industry, ranking third in terms of activity with an average of 122,307 daily unique active wallets (dUAW) in Q1 2023.

> Alien Worlds and Splinterlands stood out as the top games in terms of user activity on their respective blockchain platforms, with Alien Worlds accounting for 66% of WAX activity and Splinterlands capturing 99% of Hive activity.

Crypto Regulations Binance CEO Stresses the Need for Clear Crypto Regulations at Hong Kong Web3 Festival



> He stated, "Having no regulatory clarity is the worst.

> Having bad restrictive regulations are better than that. And then having unclear ones and then chasing people by enforcement is really, really bad."

> These comments follow a recent lawsuit against CZ and Binance by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, accusing them of operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

> At the time, Zhao had characterized the suit as "unexpected and disappointing."

Darknet EU Pushes for Stricter Crypto Identity Checks to Combat Darknet Markets



> The study, commissioned by the European Union's European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, comes as lawmakers in the region advocate for more rigorous anti-money laundering measures for cryptocurrency transactions.

> The report also suggests that enhanced police training could be more effective than outright prohibitions.

> The authors of the report, Kim Grauer and Eric Jardine from Chainalysis, emphasize the importance of countries worldwide implementing recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force.

Reviving FTX Zane Tackett's Vision for Creditor Tokens and a New Market



> He communicated this idea via Telegram, stating, "If they try and fail, it's not like the creditors are much worse off."

> Tackett believes FTX should be relaunched with all its previous products and include a market for trading creditors' claims on the bankrupt firm.

Bitcoin Buzz Bitcoin Rallies Strongly Amid Regulatory Hurdles and Banking Crisis



> The bank highlights that both bitcoin and gold have seen gains as they are considered safeguards against a potential "catastrophic scenario."

> According to the report, led by analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, recent issues in the banking sector have "highlighted the frailties of the traditional financial system, as banks' maturity mismatch makes them vulnerable to bank runs."

> This situation has been perceived by cryptocurrency enthusiasts as evidence supporting the value of the crypto ecosystem.

ETH Unveiling the Ethereum Shanghai Update: A Comprehensive Guide



> It allows validators to withdraw staked ether (ETH) and rewards that have been locked up in the Ethereum network.

> This marks the completion of Ethereum's transition from a PoW to a PoS network, opening up new possibilities for scalability, sustainability, and mainstream adoption.

> Ethereum started its transition from a PoW to a PoS blockchain in September 2022 with the Ethereum Merge.

Bitcoin & Buffett Warren Buffett Slams Bitcoin Again: Calls It a 'Gambling Token



> Buffett is a highly respected name in the financial world, and his skepticism toward the leading cryptocurrency is well-known.

> However, his recent comments may seem ill-timed given the asset's strong performance since the beginning of 2023.

> During a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, Warren Buffett labeled Bitcoin (BTC) as a "gambling token" while questioning its overall worth.

FTX Bankruptcy Update Over $7.3 Billion Recovered in Cash and Crypto Assets



> FTX attorney Andy Dietderich mentioned during a Delaware court session that the company is beginning to consider its future following months of efforts to gather assets and determine the root causes of its issues under the direction of its indicted former founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

> "The situation has stabilized, and the dumpster fire is out," Dietderich stated.

