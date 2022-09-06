 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 6: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether edge down

Sep 06, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

The total crypto market volume increased 30.51 percent to $62.66 billion over the last 24 hours.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 6 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.42 percent to $995.82 billion over the last day.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 8.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $57.69 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 8.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $57.69 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.21 percent, which is a decrease of 0.50 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 7:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 1,627,525 -0.17%
Ethereum 1,35,063 -0.58%
Tether 83.38 -0.733%
Cardano 40.0001 -2.44
Binance Coin 23,670.01 1.63%
XRP 27.7001 3.12%
Polkadot 612 -3.33%
Dogecoin 5.1605 -0.75%
