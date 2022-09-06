Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 6: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether edge down

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 6 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.42 percent to $995.82 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 30.51 percent to $62.66 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 8.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $57.69 billion, which is 92.08 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.21 percent, which is a decrease of 0.50 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
At 7:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|1,627,525
|-0.17%
|Ethereum
|1,35,063
|-0.58%
|Tether
|83.38
|-0.733%
|Cardano
|40.0001
|-2.44
|Binance Coin
|23,670.01
|1.63%
|XRP
|27.7001
|3.12%
|Polkadot
|612
|-3.33%
|Dogecoin
|5.1605
|-0.75%