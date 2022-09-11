Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 11: Bitcoin almost flat as Ether in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 11 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.78 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 29.07 percent to $71.76 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 29.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $66.82 billion, which is 93.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.50 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.06 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap.

In other news, US online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it had scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc.

Bolt said it will continue its partnership with Wyre, and added that remaining independent would allow it to focus on its core areas. Read more.

At 9:53 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,62,467 0.99% Ethereum 1,42,500.2 -0.25% Tether 82.39 -0.3% Cardano 40.0999 3.35% Binance Coin 23,000.00 -1.49% XRP 27.8003 2.39% Polkadot 615.00 0.93% Dogecoin 4.9900 -1.55%

Moneycontrol News