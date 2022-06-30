Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 30: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin edges up

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 30 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.39 percent to $891.09 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.03 billion, 11.22 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins was $57.64 billion, 92.05 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.93 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

At 7:30 am on June 30, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,67,044 -1.23% Ethereum 90,501.5 -5.6% Tether 82.20 -0.27% Cardano 38.2000 -3.26% Binance Coin 17,915.15 -0.37% XRP ₹26.7012 -4.35% Polkadot 563.00 -8.3% Dogecoin 5.6237 0.72%

Moneycontrol News