Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 30: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin edges up

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 30 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.39 percent to $891.09 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.03 billion, 11.22 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stable coins was $57.64 billion, 92.05 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.93 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
At 7:30 am on June 30, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,67,044
|-1.23%
|Ethereum
|90,501.5
|-5.6%
|Tether
|82.20
|-0.27%
|Cardano
|38.2000
|-3.26%
|Binance Coin
|17,915.15
|-0.37%
|XRP
|₹26.7012
|-4.35%
|Polkadot
|563.00
|-8.3%
|Dogecoin
|5.6237
|0.72%