Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 12: Tether edges up, Bitcoin biggest loser

Major cryptocurrency traded in the red early on July 12. The global crypto market cap declined by 3.21 per cent to $888.31 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.85 billion, a decrease of 2.54 per cent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.73 billion, 8.79 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $48.97 billion, which is 90.92 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.81%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), said on Monday it would propose "robust” global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the "speculative” sector.

The FSB has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk.

But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,24,499 -5.03% Ethereum 91,501 -3.69% Tether 83.03 1.25% Cardano 37.0000 -2.63% Binance Coin 18,892 0.37% XRP 25.8500 -2.26% Polkadot 570. -0.53% Dogecoin 5.3958 -3.81%

Moneycontrol News