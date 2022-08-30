Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 30: Bitcoin edges down, XRP top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 30 as the global crypto market cap increased 3.53 percent to $978.66 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 22.14 percent to $65.02 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.68 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $59.35 billion, which is 91.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.41 percent, which is a decrease of 0.33 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Central African Republic top court on Monday ruled that the purchase of citizenship, "e-residency" and land using a cryptocurrency the government launched last month was unconstitutional.

The "Sango Coin" went on sale on July 21 despite a sharp fall in Bitcoin prices during recent months, and doubts over the project's viability in a poorly connected and war-torn country. (Reuters)

At 7:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,86,783 -0.17% Ethereum 1,27,613.0 2.5% Tether 85.16 -0.733% Cardano 37.7950 2.14% Binance Coin 23,541.01 -0.67% XRP 27.7001 3.12% Polkadot 605.00 0.66% Dogecoin 5.4500 -0.9%

Moneycontrol News