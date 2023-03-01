Crypto exchange BitBNS admits partial fund compromise following allegations of $7.5 million hack cover-up

Crypto exchange BitBNS’ founder Gaurav Dahake on March 1, said that some part of the firm’s funds did get compromised on February 1, 2022 but it wasn’t an abnormal scenario. This comes hours after an independent crypto scam researcher, ZachXBT, tweeted that the cryptocurrency exchange was covering up a $7.5 million hack under the guise of system maintenance.

While sharing screenshots of BitBNS’ tweets from February 1, 2022, the researcher said, “Let’s call out the crypto exchange BitBNS for hiding a $7.5 million hack from their users on February 1, 2022 and then proceeding to tell them it was “system maintenance”.

Responding to the allegations Dahake, went live on YouTube, saying, “Most big exchanges saw such incidents. Binance had funds compromised. BitBNS too saw a small incident. Right before that incident, we had experienced irregular activities on the platform, that’s when we decided to take the exchange offline for a few minutes to analyse the issue.”

He added, “We found issues with specifically a few token prices, there was a difference in buying and selling prices. At that point in time, some users were trying to withdraw funds. We wanted to analyse the funds and found on one particular address, certain amount of funds went from different tokens and those got converted into Ethereum and went to different addresses.”

According to Dahake, this was not an abnormal activity. It had happened to multiple exchanges, multiple times across Binance, KuKoin, etc. “When a security issue like this comes up, you try to fix the checks and balances in place,” he said.

Debangana Ghosh