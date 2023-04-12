Bitcoin surpasses $30,000 mark as investors eye end of rate rises

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Bitcoin was trading at $30,070, up 1.4 percent from $30,438 at its peak in the Asian trade. A gain of nearly 6 percent has been recorded since the start of the month after a rise of 23 percent in the previous month

Bitcoin broke the $30,000 barrier on April 11 adding to steady gains amid expectations that the American central bank will soon stop aggressively tightening monetary policy.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was trading at $30,070, up 1.4 percent from $30,438 at its peak in the Asian trade. The original cryptocurrency has gained nearly 6 percent since April beginning after rising 23 percent in the previous month.

US inflation data on April 12 will determine the Federal Reserve's next steps after the banking sector turmoil in March raised expectations that the central bank would ease up on rate hikes.

The closely watched US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report showed employers maintained a strong hiring pace in March, suggesting the economy is still resilient.