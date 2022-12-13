 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Binance sees withdrawals of $1.9 billion in last 24 hours, data firm Nansen says

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

"Binance's withdrawals are increasing due to the growing uncertainty about its reserves report," a Nansen spokesperson said.

(Source: Reuters)

Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in the last 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the platform said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin.

Binance, whose dominance of crypto was cemented by the bankruptcy of rival exchange FTX, last week tweeted a so-called proof-of-reserves report by audit firm Mazars. The report showed its holdings of bitcoin exceeded customer deposits on a single day in November.

The $1.9 billion figure marks the largest daily outflow since at least June, the Nansen data showed, and accounted for the majority of the $2.2 billion in etheruem-based withdrawals during the last seven days.

Binance did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Crypto news outlet CoinDesk reported earlier that Binance saw outflows of $902 million on Monday.

The exchange is already under pressure from authorities. Splits between U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of a long-running criminal investigation focused on Binance's compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, Reuters reported on Monday.