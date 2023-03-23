 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking crisis and bailouts may send Bitcoin to record high this year, experts say

Murtuza Merchant
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Bitcoin's recent price surge has set off speculation about whether the cryptocurrency will reach new all-time highs in the coming months. While experts differ, there are several factors they agree will impact the next bull run in the digital currency.

At a tumultuous time for global banks, Bitcoin has been experiencing a remarkable surge, with its supporters eagerly anticipating the coin's next significant milestone of $30,000.

The surge comes after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on March 8, which created havoc among other lenders, followed by Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS at the behest of the Swiss central bank. Bitcoin has since appreciated by around 30%.

The digital currency has surged more than 20 percent since the beginning of March, crossing the psychologically important level of $28,000, its highest since the June 2020 industry shakeup that caused a decline in digital asset prices.