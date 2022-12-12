 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crush injuries and insurance woes: Life of workers at Indian auto sector supply chain

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Major automobile brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, JCB, Mahindra, and Tata accounted for more than 10 percent of crush injuries from April 2021 to August 2022, shows the Safe In India Foundation annual report.

SII said Haryana and Maharashtra state factory inspections have been near consistently reducing for years. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

More than 585 workers in the Indian auto sector supply chain lost their hands or fingers in the auto industry hubs of Gurugram, Faridabad and Pune in the period from April 2021 to August 2022, according to a report that illustrates the dangerous working conditions in factories that employees are often exposed to.

Major automobile makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, JCB, Mahindra, and Tata Motors accounted for more than 10 percent of these crush injuries, showed the Safe In India Foundation (SII)’s annual report Crushed 2022.

SII, a civil society organization started by three alumni of IIMA, assists workers in accessing ESIC healthcare, compensations and facilitating their ESIC claims, and also influences auto-sector to prevent accidents in their supply chain.

Top contributors to the injuries include Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad (Maruti-Suzuki, Hero, and Honda); Pune, Maharashtra (Tata Motors and Mahindra); Chennai, Tamil Nadu (TVS, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Motors); Karnataka (Toyota, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland); Rudrapur, Uttarakhand (Tata Motors, Bajaj and Mahindra) and Neemrana, Rajasthan (Honda, Maruti Suzuki and Hero).

The severity of injuries suffered in factory accidents in Pune appears to be worse than in Haryana. In Pune, 83 percent of workers lost a body part in an accident between April 2021-August 2022; 67 percent did so in Haryana in the same period.