Covid resurgence may play spoilsport for the rupee in 2023, says Shinhan Bank's Sodhani

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) focus is likely to remain on tackling volatility in the forex market. However, the central bank is unlikely to target any levels for the rupee, Sodhani said.

Kunal Sodhani, Vice President, Shinhan Bank

The recent re-emergence of Covid in China and fears of a spillover to other regions could weigh on the rupee in 2023, Kunal Sodhani, Vice President at South Korea-based Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Center, FX and Rates Treasury), said in an interview to Moneycontrol on December 30.

"China has been battling Covid infections very badly with cases going up. There is a fear that Covid infections could spread to other countries also,” Sodhani said. He thinks Covid-related fears may continue into the first quarter of 2023 as well.

In the past few weeks, China has been battling a new variant of the virus which has led government to reimpose fresh lockdowns and travels restrictions it had lifted earlier. China has detected new Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are considered to be highly infectious.

There is a fear that the Covid infections could spill over to other geographies as well.

RBI’s inflation battle 