Corporate Crossings | Anil Matai, Vijender Singh join Jashvik Capital as operating partners

Jashvik Capital, an India-focused growth private equity firm, announced on August 17 that Anil Matai and Vijender Singh have joined the company as Operating Partners.

Naresh Patwari, Founder of Jashvik Capital, said, "We are excited to announce that Anil and Vijender are joining Jashvik Capital to help drive our mission. They have deep networks in healthcare/pharma and various consumption-linked sectors." While adding, "We hope to partner with exceptional founders and management teams and help them realise their vision and strategies; and we are glad to have talented leaders like Anil and Vijender onboard to help undertake this journey."

Anil Matai most recently served as CEO of Novartis Pharma India and Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare. Under his direction, Zydus significantly improved profits, increased market share, and made achievements in providing accessible healthcare. He had previously held executive positions at GlaxoSmithKline India.

Whereas, Vijender Singh last served as COO of Dr. Lal's Pathlabs, India's top healthcare diagnostics company, and CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, India's second-largest provider of medical diagnostic services. Vijender assisted both of these private equity-owned businesses in scaling up. Prior to this, he held executive positions at Bausch & Lomb and Ranbaxy Labs' OTC/Wellness division.

Anil Matai said, "At Jashvik Capital, we aspire to build an outstanding firm that is anchored in our core values. We intend to be aligned and trusted partners of all our stakeholders."

Meanwhile, Vijender Singh said, "I am excited about the opportunity to be part of this mission. As India aims to grow from a $3tn to a $30tn economy, healthcare and consumer sectors will account for a disproportionate share of that growth and high-quality, profitable growth businesses in the mid-market will be fundamental to delivering on this opportunity."