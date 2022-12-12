 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Core inflation may average 6.2-6.3% in FY23 despite CPI fall in November, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Core inflation, a key parameter in the measurement of price changes, is likely to remain elevated and may average 6.2-6.3 percent at the end of this financial year on account of the lag effect of higher input costs, experts said.

In November too, while the headline retail inflation declined to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent from 6.77 percent in the previous month, core inflation continued to remain high at over 6 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India closely tracks core inflation, which excludes changes in food and energy prices, for policy formulation. At the December 5-7 policy meeting, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das stressed that the main risk is that core inflation remains “sticky and elevated.”

Last week, the monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent to fight inflation. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The RBI has increased the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, by 225 bps since May.

“We expect core inflation to average around 6.2 percent in FY23. Headline inflation is expected to remain above the RBI’s upper band of 6 percent until February 2023 and moderate to 4.8 percent (average) in Q1 of FY24,” said Swati Arora, senior economist at HDFC Bank.

The central bank expects headline inflation to ease through the rest of this financial year and in the first quarter of the next financial year, although above the target.