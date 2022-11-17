 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Construction activity resumes in Delhi-NCR as CAQM revokes GRAP-III restrictions

Nov 17, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Developers and real estate experts said work restarted after around a fortnight and stressed that it will help meet deadlines and benefit homebuyers.

With air quality improving significantly in Delhi-NCR, even if it is in the ‘poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which included a ban on all construction and demolition activities.

GRAP is invoked to curb or alleviate pollution levels once the air quality deteriorates to a certain threshold. The emergency measures range from banning burning of waste, banning the use of diesel generator sets to limiting the use of private vehicles.

The order issued by CAQM to revoke Stage III of GRAP said that AQI has been progressively improving from 346 (very poor) on November 11 to 294 (poor) on November 14, which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking GRAP Stage III actions. GRAP III is invoked when the AQI goes beyond 400 and reaches the severe category.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 253 at 12.10 pm on November 17. A day earlier, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 264 at 4 pm. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe, and anything above that falls in the hazardous category. Air quality in the severe zone can affect healthy people and seriously harm those with existing illnesses. In early November, the AQI in Delhi-NCR was in the severe bracket, leading to the enforcement of stage III of the GRAP.

“There is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI… The Sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with the immediate effect its order dated October 29, 2022, for invoking actions under Stage III (Severe air quality) of GRAP,” the CAQM’s November 14 order said.

The measures under Stage III include a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects or those of national importance such as the railways and national highways, among others.

