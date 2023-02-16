 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Resources’ $2 bn net debt reduction in line with analyst expectations

Amritha Pillay
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

The mining major achieves half of its $4 billion three-year debt reduction target in the first year itself; says the next phase of growth will be at the associated companies' level.

Dividend payments and the sale of the international zinc business are expected to aid the remaining debt repayment.

 

Vedanta Resources’ announcement of net debt repayment of $2 billion in the current financial year is already estimated and factored in, analysts said.

The deleveraging is significant in the context of new investments planned. The parent company said the next phase of growth will be at the associated companies’ level – spanning semiconductors, display glass, renewables and optical fibre and transmissions. The semiconductor project alone will entail an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore, in a joint venture with Taiwan-based Foxconn.