TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Dividend, net profit, growth outlook and other things to watch out

TCS Q4 Results Live: The IT major's stock edged higher at the market ahead of the release of the data related to its financial performance in the fourth quarter of the just gone by fiscal year.
TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services is set to declare the financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The dividend, net profit and growth outlook released by the IT major will be keenly watched. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.
Watch out for: Hiring updates
For the first time in the past 10 quarters, TCS reported a slowdown in net new quarterly employee addition at negative 2,197 in Q3FY23. Will there be further slowdown in employee addition, what will be the hiring targets and outlook as we move into FY24 – these will be key questions.
The TCS earnings call, following the declaration of results, will be unlike any other in recent times, as discussions are expected to take an interesting turn amid anticipation for updates on organisational and business restructuring, a new BFSI head, navigating a global macro environment, hiring plans, and more.
All eyes on CEO successor in waiting
An outgoing chief executive officer (CEO). A successor waiting in the wings. A crushing banking crisis -- the January-March quarter has been full of unexpected turns for the country’s biggest information technology (IT) services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
A source in the know had told Moneycontrol thatCEO-designate K Krithivasan too will be present at the presser even as current CEO and managing director (MD) Rajesh Gopinathan announces the Q4 performance.
What to expect
A poll by CNBC-TV18 shows that overall growth for Q4 is expected to be less than in Q3 as uncertainty continues to prevail amidst a tough business environment. QoQ revenue growth estimates have varied from 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent.
TCS shares up nearly 1% higher
The shares of TCS were edging higher ahead of the results, and valued atRs 3,244 apiece at the BSE at 3:30 pm, which was nearly 1 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close. At the NSE, it valued at Rs 3,245.
How had TCS performed in Q3?
In the December 2022 quarter, TCS had reported a net profit of Rs10,846 crore, which was higher11.02 percent on-year and 3.98 percent sequentially. The consolidated revenue had came in at Rs58,229 crore, which was up 19.11 percent YoY and 5.28 percent QoQ.
TCS stock edge higher at stock market ahead of Q4 results
TCS stock peaked to as high as Rs 3,260 apiece, around one percent above the previous day's close, during the intra-day trade. The company is expected to declare the results of the fourth quarter shortly after the trading hours close.