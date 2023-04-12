TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Dividend, net profit, growth outlook and other things to watch out

April 12, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

All eyes on CEO successor in waiting

An outgoing chief executive officer (CEO). A successor waiting in the wings. A crushing banking crisis -- the January-March quarter has been full of unexpected turns for the country’s biggest information technology (IT) services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

A source in the know had told Moneycontrol thatCEO-designate K Krithivasan too will be present at the presser even as current CEO and managing director (MD) Rajesh Gopinathan announces the Q4 performance.