While Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos eye Space, this billionaire is exploring the ocean for profits

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, has invested in a company that builds submarines for the super-rich and helps them explore the remotest parts of the planet. 

Photo credit: Tritonsubs.com

It’s not news that the uber-rich billionaires of the world are exploring Space as an investment opportunity. It’s also not news that there is a rivalry for Space domination between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, two of the wealthiest people on Earth. Richard Branson also has his hat in the ring, albeit on the edge of the ring.

Musk, the head of SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter, wants to colonise Mars. Whereas, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Bezos is seeking to establish an industrial base in Space and Virgin Group founder Branson wants to dominate Space tourism.

But not every billionaire is looking at the sky as the final frontier. Ray Dalio is symbolically looking to dive into oceans for a treasure hunt as monetary tightening slows down the growth engines of the world economy.

Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, has invested in a company that builds submarines for the super-rich and helps them explore the remotest parts of the planet. According to a report in the Financial Times, Dalio, along with renowned Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, is now a part-owner of  Florida-based Triton Submarines.

“If you’re just going on a yacht in some fancy place, that’s one thing. If instead you’re on a yacht and you can go down and explore, first of all the trip is going to be better and also it encourages exploration,” Dalio told FT.

The financial details of the deal are not known.