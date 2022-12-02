 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

PVR banking on Avatar 2 and Pathaan, expects strong recovery in revenues

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

With Rs 3,030 crore in Hindi box office collections thus far, revenues are expected to recover to 80-85 percent of pre-Covid levels in FY23, and fully recover by FY24.

Representational image

After a dull second quarter in FY23, multiplex operator PVR is betting big on upcoming content for a recovery in revenues. The company is counting on films like the Hollywood venture Avatar 2 which is directed by James Cameron, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, among others.

"I am bullish that PVR will exceed pre-Covid levels in FY23. While it would be difficult for Q3 to be the same as Q1, October and November are looking very promising," said Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, of PVR on the sidelines of the launch of a premium format called Director's Cut in Bengaluru.

Bounce back

Bijli said that after being shut for 18 months cinemas have been open for nine months now, so business is bound to bounce back. "Footfalls and occupancy will reach pre-Covid levels in FY23. Avatar 2 will be massive and emerge as one of the biggest films of this year after RRR and KGF 2. Plus, there are many films after Pongal," he said.

Multiplex industry revenues are estimated to exceed pre-pandemic levels (FY2020 revenues) by 6-8 percent in FY23 on the back of higher average ticket prices (ATP) expected and spend per head (SPH). The ATP is expected to increase by 10-15 percent, and the SPH by 30-35 percent compared to pre-Covid levels, according to brokerage firm ICRA.

“Given the healthy content pipeline in the coming months and encouraging consumer sentiment about watching movies in theatres, occupancy levels are expected to improve in H2 FY23. Occupancy will touch pre-Covid levels in the coming 12-month period," said Ritu Goswami, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, in a note.