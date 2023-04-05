 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa Q4 update: Revenue growth to be in line with first nine months of FY23

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

During the fourth quarter, Tier 1 consumers demonstrated "sustained consumption", which led to "stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms", the company said.

Nykaa's beauty and personal care categories saw "sustained strong demand" in Q4

Fashion retailer Nykaa, while sharing the business update for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 on April 5, said the company's revenue growth rate was set to be in line with the first nine months of FY23.

Nykaa's revenue had grown by 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,148.4 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal. In the second quarter, it grew by Rs 39 percent YoY to Rs 1,230 crore, and surged to Rs 1,462 crore in Q3, marking an on-year surge of 33 percent.

"We expect our percentage revenue growth rates to be in line with the ones seen in 9M FY23," Nykaa informed the stock exchanges.

In Q4 FY23, against the backdrop of subdued industry growth, Tier 1 consumers demonstrated sustained consumption, which led to "stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms", the regulatory filing added.