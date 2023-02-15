MFs lapped up these 2 Adani stocks in January amid Hindenburg rout

Domestic mutual funds were making their moves as Adani group stocks were being hammered after a report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the ports-to-power conglomerate of stock manipulation and also flagged debt concerns.

The group denied the charges but it did little to stem the haemorrhaging, which has halved the market capitalisation of several of the Adani companies since the report was released on January 24.

Despite the huge selloff in Adani companies, mutual funds plucked shares worth hundreds of crores in Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd and ACC Ltd.

They net bought shares worth Rs 444.10 crore in Adani Ports and SEZ and Rs 203.17 in ACC Ltd.

