Kia will not launch any new models this year; Seltos SUV will continue to account for 35-40 percent of sales, says company official

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Automaker plans to introduce a made-in-India electric car in 2025, says Hardeep Brar, Vice-President and Head of Marketing and Sales.

Kia India, which saw a 40 percent growth in its Indian market sales during the calendar year 2022 at 2.54 lakh units, is taking a pause after launching five vehicles in three years. The company will not launch any new models in the next 12 months as it looks to consolidate its business, Hardeep Brar, Vice-President and Head of Marketing and Sales, told Moneycontrol in an interview. He said Seltos, which is Kia India's bestselling model, will continue to account for 35-40 percent of its total business this year.

Edited excerpts:

You showcased a couple of concept cars at the Auto Expo. What is the feedback that you've got from customers for these models?

The Expo just got over and we are still collating the feedback from the visitors. So I think after we do a complete study, we'll be able to decide our next steps for these two models (Kia Concept EV9 and Kia KA4).

The Carens multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has got a lot of accolades. Can you tell us why it could disrupt the market?

So basically it gives you the best of both worlds because the stance is quite upright. When you compare it with the existing MPVs, they are very functional and will not excite you. But when you look at the Carens, both from the outside and inside, it gives you a very luxurious feeling. Most of the cars in this segment are either operating in petrol or diesel, and we are giving three transmission options in this. And then again, you have a manual and automatic both in petrol as well as diesel. So it ticks all the right boxes.