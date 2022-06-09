Jio-Bp, Omaxe partner to create EV charging & battery swapping infrastructure

Amid the growing buzz around EVs, real estate firm Omaxe, and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp have come together to set up a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp that operates under the brand 'Jio-bp.' Omaxe as a real estate player has a presence in numerous cities across North and Central India for the last 34 years. It has completed a diverse range of real estate projects, including integrated townships, offices, malls, and high-street developments, the companies said in their joint statement on June 9.

Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat, and Bahadurgarh will be retrofitted with EV charging and swapping infrastructure by Jio-bp, according to the release.

The stations set up by Jiobp on Omaxe properties will be accessible 24x7 for both two and four-wheeler electric vehicles. Two of India’s largest EV charging hubs have already been constructed and launched by the Jio-bp partnership. The joint venture’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles, the press release added.

