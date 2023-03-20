 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayanti Chauhan to lead Bisleri after TCPL withdraws acquisition plan: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

As a result of Tata Consumer Products Ltd's decision not to pursue a buyout, Ramesh Chauhan's daughter Jayanti Chauhan will head Bisleri International, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, will head the bottled water company now that Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has withdrawn from the acquisition process, The Economic Times reported on March 20.

"Jayanti will run the company with our professional team and we do not want to sell the business," Bisleri chairman Ramesh Chauhan said, as quoted by ET.

Jayanti Chauhan, 42, is currently the vice chairperson at the company that her father promoted and built.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, she will work with the professional management team led by Angelo George. The 82-year-old Chauhan sold the brand to the Tata Group earlier this year for an estimated Rs 7,000 crore. The deal with India's largest bottled water brand was cancelled by Tata Consumer due to "indecisiveness," ET reported on March 18.