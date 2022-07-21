Elon Musk 'open to buying' more bitcoin even as Tesla dumps most of its crypto holdings

Tesla has converted approximately 75% of its bitcoin purchases into fiat currency, which added $936 million of cash to its balance sheet, electric carmaker made the announcement on July 20 as part of its regular quarterly update.

Tesla boss Elon Musk on the conference call said the sale was made to increase liquidity when Tesla was uncertain about how long the COVID-19 lockdown in China would continue.

Tesla has not sold any of its holdings of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

"This should be not taken as some verdict on bitcoin, he said, adding that Tesla is open to increasing its cryptocurrency holdings in the future.

Musk had said in May last year that Tesla would not sell its bitcoin.

In February 2021, Tesla's $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin prompted a surge of demand for the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

Tesla on July 20 reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as a string of price increases on its best-selling electric vehicles helped offset production challenges caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Musk said he expects inflation will begin to ease by the end of the year, and he told a conference call that Tesla does not have a demand problem.

He dismissed the idea that global economic problems were hurting interest in Tesla, despite vehicle prices' rising to what he called "embarrassing levels." The U.S. price of Tesla's Model Y long-range version, now $65,990, is up more than 30% since the start of 2021.

The company promised a "record-breaking second half" to the year and reiterated its goal of 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon, but did not give specific targets for 2022 deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies)