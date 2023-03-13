 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cost of renting swappable battery pack will depend on battery degradation levels: Siddharth Kabra of VoltUp

Parth Charan
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

The battery startup founder speaks with Moneycontrol on the reusability of lithium-ion batteries, the manifold benefits of BAAS and expanding India’s swappable battery station network.

VoltUp co-founder & CEO Siddhartha Kabra

Mumbai-based VoltUp is championing the use of swappable batteries for an ever-growing base of electric two and three-wheelers. With the aim of fortifying last-mile delivery fleets while also growing its individual customer base, the startup aims to be a market leader in the swappable battery space. Having just signed up for a partnership with BPCL, VoltUp’s first order of business, this year, is to set up 150 stations across the country, with 40 earmarked for Mumbai. As of today, VoltUp has three battery-swapping stations across BPCL fuel stations in Mumbai. In an interview with Moneycontrol, VoltUp Co-founder and CEO Siddharth Kabra talks about why battery as a service (BAAS) will pave the road to mass electrification.

When it comes to BAAS, what brands do you currently share interoperability standards with? 

In terms of two-wheelers, we’ve got Hero Electric. The whole process is that we integrate Hero’s vehicle with our battery and they go for the ARAI certificate. And from there it’ll go for the FAME II subsidy. So it’s only Hero Electric at this point. We’re building an entire system to suit other two-wheelers also, we don’t change the battery. We’re seeing a big roadmap for swapping. Piaggio and Bajaj are looking for solutions for fixed batteries for their three-wheelers.

What sort of market space do you foresee BAAS conquering within the e2W space?